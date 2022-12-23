Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife, Reham Khan, Marries US-Based Pakistani Actor

Reham Khan, the ex-wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced her marriage to US-based Pakistani actor-model Mirza Bilal in a simple Nikah ceremony in the US city of Seattle.

The 49-year-old British-Pakistani journalist was married to Khan between 2014 and 2015. She took to Twitter to announce her marriage saying, “We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of Mirza Bilal’s parents & my son as my Vakeel.”

Finally found a man who I can trust ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ pic.twitter.com/nx7pnXZpO6 — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

She also shared pictures of her and Bilal from the nikkah ceremony on Twitter. The first image shows a picture of the couple holding hands, showing their wedding rings. This is the third marriage for both Reham and Bilal.

Not just for Reham, this is also the third marriage for Mirza Bilal Baig who is a US-based corporate professional and a former model. He has also been part of “The 4 Men Show”, “Dil Pey Mut Ley Yaar” and “National Alien Broadcast”.

Netizens took to the comments section of her posts and congratulated her and sent their best wishes.

After their divorce, Reham Khan explained why their marriage had failed. She revealed that she had been the target of a hate campaign in Pakistan the same way as Imran’s first wife Jemima was which is why their marriage could not last.