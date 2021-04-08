Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Hit Back After Pakistan PM’s Rape Remark

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife was among several of those who joined in slamming the PM after he blamed how women dress for a rise in rape cases.

In a weekend interview on live television, Khan had said that an increase in rapes indicated the “consequences in any society where vulgarity is on the rise”.

“The incidents of rape of women… (have) actually very rapidly increased in society,” he said and advised women to cover up to prevent temptation.

British filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith, who was married to Khan from 1995 to 2004, shared a report with the PM’s remarks on Twitter and wrote: “‘Say to the believing men that they restrain their eyes and guard their private parts.’ Quran 24:31. The onus is on men.”

During a live telecast, Khan had said: “This entire concept of purdah is to avoid temptation, not everyone has the willpower to avoid it,” he said, using a term that can refer to modest dress or the segregation of the sexes.

The Pak PM also mentioned India during his interview and said that when Bollywood started adopting Hollywood, the same situation developed there. “Delhi is known as the rape capital,” he added.