Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Escapes Gun Attack In Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Reham Khan, on Monday claimed that her car was ‘fired at’ and that her vehicle was held ‘at gunpoint’.

Taking to Twitter, she said, “On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! I had just changed vehicles. My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!!”

Reham added, “I choose to live & die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it was a cowardly targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the main highway of the twin cities…this so-called government should be held accountable for it! For my homeland, I can take a bullet!”

At 10 a.m., Reham shared a copy of her complaint filed at the police station. It states that they were on the Rawalpindi-Islamabad highway near the IJP Road when two men tried to stop them at gunpoint. The suspects were between the ages of 25 and 30.