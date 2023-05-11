Imran Khan’s Close Aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrested

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a close aide of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested by police on Thursday, amid worsening political turmoil that has left at least eight people dead and led to the deployment of the army in the country’s capital and three provinces.

A video shared by Qureshi’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Twitter shows plain-clothed men taking him away, with him waving at party workers before departing from the location where he was detained.

The PTI claimed that 66-year-old Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested by the Islamabad police in the early hours of Thursday and transferred to an “undisclosed location”.

His arrest comes two days after paramilitary forces whisked away PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials who barged into a room of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday sent the 70-year-old former prime minister on an eight-day physical remand to the anti-corruption watchdog.