Imran Khan’s Arrest Illegal, Release Him Immediately: Pak Supreme Court

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan today ruled that former PM Imran Khan’s arrest by Pakistan’s top anti-corruption body is illegal and he should be released immediately, Geo TV reported.

The top court’s order came today amid violent protests by supporters of the former Prime Minister who faces corruption allegations.

Khan is under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The order to bring Khan, 70, to the Supreme Court was issued by a three-member bench of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

The Supreme Court, after hearing Mr Khan’s request for relief, strongly criticised the NAB for arresting the former Prime Minister from the Islamabad High Court’s premises, where he had come to appear in a case.

The Supreme Court said Mr Khan should return to the Islamabad High Court and follow whatever the high court decides.

Khan heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.