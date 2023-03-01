Imran Khan Suspends ‘Jail Bharo’ Movement After Pak SC verdict On Punjab, KP Elections

New Delhi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” would be suspended and that the party would continue its election campaigns in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) following the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict.

“We welcome the SC judgement. It was the responsibility of SC to uphold the Constitution and they have valiantly done that through their judgement today,” the former prime minister stated following the top court’s decision to hold provincial elections within 90 days.

The Supreme Court issued a split decision today, ordering the governor of KP to announce a date for the Punjab elections and directing the president to consult with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to do so.

It is an affirmation of Pakistan’s rule of law, according to Imran Khan, whose party was one of the petitioners in the election delay case.

“We are suspending our Jail Bharo movement and moving forward with election campaigns in KP and Punjab.”