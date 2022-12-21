Imran Khan Gets Into “Sex Call” Row; Party Says Viral Audio Clips “Fake”

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has landed in another controversy after an audio clip, purportedly involving him engaged in phone sex with a woman, went viral.

The two-part audio clip was shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider on his YouTube channel. In the audio clip, a man, purportedly Imran Khan, can be heard talking to a woman in lewd language.

“There are many people who can impersonate Imran Khan. It might be one of them. There has been no forensic probe in these viral clips,” Syed Ali Haider said. According to reports, one of the clips is old, dating to 2008-09, evident from the conversation as it referred to Musharraf etc.

Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaaf (PTI) has called the audio clips fake and has accused the government of using fake videos and audios to target their chief.

“Political opponents of the PTI chairman can’t think beyond creating fake audios and videos,” PTI leader Arslan Khalid was quoted as saying.

In the purported audio clips, Imran Khan was allegedly heard talking about the ‘pleasure points’ of the woman, and his ‘penetration skills’.

“I cannot come to meet you. My b**bs are so sore that I am in pain. I cannot even tell the doctor what you did to me. Naughty,” an unidentified woman was heard as saying, while Imran Khan allegedly pestered her to meet him again.

“Can we meet tomorrow then? My family, including my children, are coming over day after tomorrow. Let me try to postpone these plans,” the PTI supremo allegedly remarked.

The ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan was allegedly heard directing another woman to ‘touch herself’ and inquiring about the wetness of her v***na.

“Should I l**k it first before I put it in directly?” an inquisitive Khan was allegedly heard as saying. “Can you take it in, directly? Should I go slow or fast? Remember, I hump like a camel from the back,” he said after being told by the woman that she liked it ‘slow.’

“You will enjoy it more. All pleasure points will be tackled. I will explain you the process,” the ex-Pakistani Prime Minister had allegedly remarked. “Did you put your fingers inside your p**sy? I hope it doesn’t get swollen…You will become wetter,” he added.

The audio clips are now being widely shared on other social media platforms. While some netizens have questioned the authenticity of the audio clips, others have slammed Imran Khan over his conduct.