Imran Khan gets bail in case pertaining to violence at Jinnah House

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan got bail in the Jinnah House attack case. In a big relief, Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief till June 2. Further, the court also directed Khan to participate in the investigation.

Earlier on May 17, the Cantonment military police opened the historic Corps Commander Lahore House known as ‘Jinnah House’ for the public after it was torched by arsonists following the anti-government protests against the arrest of former Prime Minister Khan on May 9.

The Jinnah House in Lahore Cantonment was opened to the public primarily to show them the damage caused by the arsonists to the ‘historic monument’, an official of the Punjab government said. A large number of Khan’s party workers May 9 stormed the Jinnah House and set it on fire after vandalising it.

On May 9, Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court where he was attending a hearing for a corruption case. He was arrested just a day after he accused the powerful army of plotting to assassinate him.

Clashes erupted after the arrest of Khan. In addition to this, the violent protesters torched a static plane in the Mianwali district of Punjab, the hometown of Imran Khan and attacked the ISI building in Faisalabad.