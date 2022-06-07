Imran Khan carried out ‘suicide bombings’ throughout Pakistan: Ex-Pak PM Abbasi

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi launched a blistering attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan accusing the former PM of breaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal and termed the acts of PTI as ‘suicide bombings’ on the country.

“PTI carried out suicide bombings throughout the country. The decisions they made in the last month, as well as the manner in which they breached the IMF deal and the savagery with which they did so, were acts of suicide attacks against the country,” PML-N tweeted, citing Abbasi.

Coming down hard on the PTI chief, Abbasi said accused Khan of indulging in corrupt practices due to which Pakistan’s economy is in doldrums.

The PML-N leader accused the Khan and his government of neglecting and destroying the energy sector of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PTI lawmaker Attaullah has threatened Shehbaz Sharif government to carry out a suicide attack if Imran Khan is harmed.