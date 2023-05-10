Imran Committed “Unforgivable Crimes”, Says Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation for the first time after unrest in the country following the arrest of Paksitan Tehreek e Insaf chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the address, Shrif said his government has “evidence against Khan” adding, “such violence was not seen in the last 75 years” of country’s history. Training guns against Khan and his party, the Sharif said that he and his party did “unforgivable crimes.”

Khan, 70, was in the biometrics room of Islamabad High Court to appear in a case when the paramilitary Rangers entered the room and in a dramatic turn of events, arrested him in Al Qadar trust case. Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been alleged to buy that they obtained billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising Rs 50 billion.

Condemning the violent demonstrations by PTI workers across various cities of Paksitan, Sharif said, “Being a political worker, we can not express happiness on anyone’s arrest. “It’s a bitter experience of life which we too have experienced.”

“During such hardships, the real role is of the leadership that they do not let their workers cross the line.”