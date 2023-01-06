Improve Your Eating Habits; Follow These Tips

New Delhi: Eating healthy by implementing healthy-eating tips can help people succeed when focusing on their overall well-being. Here are few tips to keep in mind while making diet choices.

Choose Water

Set a goal to drink water instead of sugar-sweetened drinks. To make this more measurable, write down how often you will make this choice e.g. 5 times a week.

Eat Slowly and Mindfully

It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to send out signals that you are full. Eat slowly. Take the extra time to pay attention to what we are eating and how much. To make this more measurable, write down how often you will make an effort to take at least a half hour to finish your meal.

Stick to One Serving

For those of us who love having seconds, eating one serving will help us keep our calorie intake in check. Challenge yourself to stick to one serving and also standard portion sizes.

Eat Fruit and Vegetables

Set a goal to fill half your plate with fruit and vegetables at every meal. Fruit and vegetables are naturally low in saturated and trans fat, and rich in dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals. Or simply set a goal to use My Healthy Plate for all meals.

Swop to Wholegrains

Eating wholegrain foods such as brown rice, wholemeal bread and rolled oats can help reduce the risk of developing heart disease and diabetes. They can also help with weight management because they keep you feeling full longer and reduce the need for snacking. Set a goal to ask for brown rice and make it measurable e.g. ask for brown rice at least 3 times a week at lunch.