Improve Your Blood Circulation With These Yoga Poses

New Delhi: A healthy blood circulation is very essential for a healthy life. The body’s circulatory system ensures that all essential nutrients and oxygen is carried around within the body. To help this transportation process, the arteries carry blood away from the heart and veins carry blood back to the heart.

Yoga asanas and pranayama need to become a part of your self-care routine. These practices can be especially beneficial if you’re dealing with circulation issues.

Tadasana

Stand with your feet hip-width apart with toes spread and pointing forward.

Engage your calves and quads; engage your core and keep a neutral pelvis.

Keep your shoulders wide and relaxed.

Align your head, so your chin is parallel to the floor, and the crown of your head is directly over the centre of your pelvis.

Raise your arms over your head, keeping them shoulder-width apart. Be sure to keep your shoulders relaxed and down, away from your ears.

Hold the asana for a minute.

Vrikshasana

Stand in samasthiti.

Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh, as close to the groin as possible

Join your palms in pranam mudra at your heart chakra.Slowly raise your hands up.

Repeat the same with the other leg.

Adho mukha svanasana

Lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘V’ shape

Now keep the hands shoulders width apart. Point your fingers ahead.

Put pressure on your palms, and open your shoulder blades.

Try to push your heels to the floor

Keep your eye focused on your big toes

Vajrasana

Gently drop your knees down.

Keep your heels close to each other.

Instead of placing the toes on top of the other, right and left must be next to each other.

Place your palms on your knees facing upward.

Straighten your back and look forward.

Paschimottanasana