Improve Thyroid Function With These Superfoods 

Mumbai: Thyroid hormones are essential as they regulate energy levels, metabolism, body temperature, mood, heart rate, and blood pressure. If your thyroid is not producing enough hormones, a condition known as hypothyroidism, it can affect your body in negative ways and leave you feeling sluggish. If you have hypothyroidism, here are five foods to add to your diet.

Amla: Amla or Indian gooseberry is a powerhouse of nutrients and can be very effective in boosting immunity and fighting diseases. Amla has eight times more vitamin C than an orange and around 17 times that of a pomegranate. It is a proven tonic for hair. It slows down graying, prevents dandruff, strengthens hair follicles, and increases blood circulation to the scalp thereby improving hair growth.

Coconut: Coconut is one of the best foods for thyroid patients, be it raw coconut or coconut oil. It improves slow and sluggish metabolism. Coconut contains MCFAs i.e. medium chain fatty acids and MTCs i.e. Medium chain triglycerides in abundance which helps improve metabolism.

Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds are also a rich source of zinc, which is critical to absorb other vitamins and minerals in the body and also promote the synthesis and balancing of thyroid hormones in the body.

Brazil nuts: Selenium is a micronutrient that the body requires for the metabolism of thyroid hormones. Selenium is required for the conversion of T4 to T3 and brazil nuts are also one of the best natural sources of this nutrient. In fact, three brazil nuts a day is enough to give you a healthy dose of this powerful antioxidant and thyroid mineral.