Impressive Benefits of Kadaknath (Wild Black Chicken)

New Delhi: A unique breed of India ‘Kadaknath (black meat chicken)’ is native to Madhya Pradesh, India. The impressive benefits of Kadaknath are attributed to its extraordinary nutritional value. The Kadaknath eggs are as nutritious as the chicken itself is. The eggs contain a higher amount of proteins (25.47%) compared to white chicken eggs. The eggs are found effective against headaches, asthma, kidney issues, iron deficiency, and quick recovery after delivery.

Rich in Antioxidants

Packed with antioxidants, kadaknath chicken is helpful in combating free radicals and, ultimately, damage to healthy brain cells. Kadaknath is rich in carnosine, an antioxidant naturally found in muscles of the heart, brain, and other body parts. It is anti-inflammatory, anti-ageing, neuroprotective, prevents Alzheimer’s disease, regulates diabetes, and aids eye disorders (cataracts) and kidney problems.

Improves Eyesight

Kadaknath is abundant with Carnosine. The antioxidant ‘carnosine’ is beneficial for eyesight. It actively prevents macular degeneration to promotes healthy vision. Adding black chicken to your diet along with vegetables and fruits rich in vitamin A greatly improves eyesight.

Lowers the Risk of Heart Disease

Being a rich source of iron, black chicken is a healthy addition to the diet of heart patients. It boosts blood flow to the heart and prevents blood clots. Therefore, it greatly reduces the risk of heart attack as well as strokes. Moreover, black chicken contains a lot of antioxidants that are anti-inflammatory; ultimately, reducing the risk of heart disease.

Boosts Energy

Black chicken or kadaknath contains high amounts of protein. The nutrient-rich black chicken is beneficial for boosting your energy levels. Not only is it healthy for the heart, but black chicken gives you a natural boost in energy. It boosts your metabolic rate but also improves brain functions. It boosts focus and memory at work. Apart from that, black chicken is also helpful in treating tuberculosis, neurasthenia, osteomalacia in children, and heart problems.