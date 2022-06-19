Impress Your Father With Cheesy Potatoes
New Delhi: Potatoes have a wonderful cheesy flavor and melt in your mouth. They’re simple to prepare and impressive to serve.
Ingredients
- 6 large potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- Minced fresh parsley
Directions
In a large nonstick skillet, cook potatoes in butter until crisp-tender and lightly browned. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Pour milk over all; cover and cook until milk is absorbed. Sprinkle with cheese; stir until melted. Garnish with parsley.
