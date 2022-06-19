Impress Your Father With Cheesy Potatoes

New Delhi: Potatoes have a wonderful cheesy flavor and melt in your mouth. They’re simple to prepare and impressive to serve.

Ingredients

6 large potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup whole milk

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Minced fresh parsley

Directions

In a large nonstick skillet, cook potatoes in butter until crisp-tender and lightly browned. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Pour milk over all; cover and cook until milk is absorbed. Sprinkle with cheese; stir until melted. Garnish with parsley.