Impress Your Father With Cheesy Potatoes

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Potatoes have a wonderful cheesy flavor and melt in your mouth. They’re simple to prepare and impressive to serve. 

Ingredients 

  • 6 large potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced 
  • 3 tablespoons butter 
  • 1 teaspoon salt 
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper 
  • 1 cup whole milk 
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese 
  • Minced fresh parsley  

Directions 

In a large nonstick skillet, cook potatoes in butter until crisp-tender and lightly browned. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Pour milk over all; cover and cook until milk is absorbed. Sprinkle with cheese; stir until melted. Garnish with parsley. 

