Important Features Of Google Photos That You Must Know  

New Delhi: Google Photos is one of the used app on the web, Android handsets, and even iPhones for backing up photos or videos. It gives you a total of 15GB of storage for free that comes with every Google account. However, many don’t use the app to its full potential. There are several features that are supposed to save your time in efforts and here we have listed 10 of them below.

Labelling a person for easy search

Labelling each person is important if you want to search images that has him/her in them. Once the name is allotted, Google search will show only images of that person once you search with the given name. This saves a lot of your scrolling time. You can label each person from the Albums section.

Auto-update albums

You don’t have to manually add images to update each album in Google Photos. Once you label the faces in the album there’s an option to auto-update them. So next time when you take a selfie with that person or a photo of him/her, it will automatically be added in their dedicated album.

Make a movie in Google Photos

If you want to make a short movie of all the images from images that you clicked last night or during the vacation that you’ve just come from, you can do it in Google Photos. The option is visible in the three-dot options menu on the top corner.

Hide select images in the Archive folder

When you open Google Photos, you see all your clicked images upfront. This is not always a good idea as there could be some personal images that you don’t want to show up when showing images to someone else on the phone. In such cases, you can ‘hide’ it in the Archives folder. All you need to do is to select multiple images, tap on the three-dot menu on the top corner and select ‘Archive’. To view, open the Menu tab from the top left corner and tap on ‘Archive’.

Scan your old photos to make a digital version from Google Photos

It is possible to scan and make a digital copy of your old photos from a physical album in Google Photos. All you need to do is to download the Google Photoscan app. The app gets integrated into Google Photos and can be triggered from there itself.