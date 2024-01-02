IMD’s yellow alert for dense fog in several Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The winter chill is gradually fading and there is no probability of any drop in the minimum temperature in Odisha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that there will be no large change in the minimum temperature (Night temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next five days.

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 03.01.2024)

Yellow Warning: Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Rayagada, Koraput.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.01.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 04.01.2024)

Yellow Warning: Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khordha, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.01.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 05.01.2024)

Yellow Warning: Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Khordha, Puri, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Koraput.