IMD says no respite from heat in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted a rise in maximum temperature in Odisha and issued red warning for severe heatwave conditions. The alert for severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue till May second week.

It is pertinent to mention here that mercury has breached the 43-44 degree mark in Odisha and several districts have recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees and above continuously for the last few days.

As per IMD, two places in Odisha- Baripada and Balasore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36 degrees by 8:30 am on Monday.