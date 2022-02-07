IMD Predicts Shallow To Dense Fog Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here on Monday issued shallow to dense fog across several districts of Odisha during the next two days.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal in the next 24 hours.

Similarly, at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput on Tuesday.

The IMD has also warned of very likely dense fog at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal on Tuesday.