IMD Predicts Rains For North Indian States Over Next Three Days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted rains for Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand regions a forecast of overall weather change for the next three days due to a fresh active Western disturbance.

According to the IMD bulletin, the weather department predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 30 to December 2 due to depression.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Konkan, and Central Maharashtra from the night of December 1 to December 2, due to a Western disturbance, it said.

“A fresh active Western Disturbance as a trough in mid-latitude westerlies at middle and upper tropospheric levels is likely to affect Northwest and adjoining Central India from the night of November 30, 2021, and its interaction with a lower-level trough in easterlies winds,” the India Meteorological Department’s bulletin read.