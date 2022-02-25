IMD Predicts Rainfall In Several Dists Of Odisha; Yellow Warning Issued

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday issued a yellow warning over expected thunderstorms with lighting activity in 11 districts in the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, light rain/thundershower and lightning warnings have been issued for some parts of the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Raygada, Ganjam, Cuttack and Anugul.

The warning has been issued for the next three hours.

People of the above-mentioned districts have been advised to stay alert and be in safe places during the occurrence of light rain/thundershower and lightning.