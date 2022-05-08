IMD Predicts Of Fresh Heatwave In Northwest, Central India For Next 3 Days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of heatwave in isolated parts of northwest and central India for the next three days, starting from Sunday.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan from May 8 to May 12 and over North Madhya Maharashtra on May 8 and 9.

The IMD also said that Vidarbha and west Madhya Pradesh are likely to reel under heatwave conditions from May 9 to 12. Furthermore, south Haryana, Delhi and south Punjab are also likely to experience similar weather conditions from May 10 to May 12.”

According to the IMD, maximum temperature in many parts of the region is expected to hover in the range of 42 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in these regions is expected to rise by 2 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius during the next three days.

However, the remaining parts of the country may not see any significant change in the maximum temperature during this period, it added.