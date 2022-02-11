IMD Predicts Night Temperature To Drop By 3 To 5 Degree Celsius In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast predicted that the minimum (night) temperature across Odisha is very likely to drop b 3 degrees to 5 degrees over the next two days.

According to the IMD, dry weather is likely to prevail over Odisha during the next 24 hours and the Capital City is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperature remaining between 29 degrees and 16 degrees Celsius.

However, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over south coastal districts, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Cuttack, Angul and Dhenkanal districts, the IMD bulletin said.

There will be a fall in night temperature over the next two days, and no large change in temperature is expected to occur thereafter in the State, the IMD added.