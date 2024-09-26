Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate to intense spells of rain in several parts of Odisha on Thursday. Due to a change in weather conditions owing to the withdrawal of the monsoon, several parts of Odisha are likely to experience rainfall for the next couple of hours.

An orange warning has been issued for Khordha, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh and Angul districts. A yellow warning is also in place for Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda and Deogarh.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for moderate rain/thundershower is most likely to affect some parts of districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda and Deogarh within the next three hours.

“Moderate thunderstorm accompanied with squall wind speed reaching (30-40kmph), Lightning and intense spell rain likely to affect these districts within next three hours,” IMD bulletin read.

“Under its impact, minor damage to loose/unsecured structures, water logging in low lying areas, minor damage to banana trees. Damage standing crops may occur,” it further added.