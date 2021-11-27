IMD Predicts Low Pressure Over South Andaman Sea

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around November 29.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, it is likely to become more marked and move west-north-westwards during subsequent 48 hours.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep area and Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema during the next 4- 5 days.

Similarly, squally weather with maximum sustained wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea and neighbourhood from November 29 to December 2, 2021.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin Area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over the Tamil Nadu coast and south coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower levels, it added.