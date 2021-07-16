IMD Predicts Low Pressure Over BoB Around July 21

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday informed that a low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood around July 21, following this, light to moderate rain/ thundershower has occurred at many places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, the thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi in the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 16.07.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.07.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.07.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.07.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.07.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.07.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.07.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.07.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Cuttack.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.07.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.07.2021)

Yellow Warning(To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri.