IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall Over 9 Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Friday that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over nine districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

The districts are: Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati.

The IMD also said there will be no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) over the districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days.

“The maximum temperature will be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of interior Odisha during next 4 to 5 days,” said IMD.

As per IMD, the cyclonic circulation over central parts of Maharashtra and neighbourhood extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.