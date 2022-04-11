IMD Predicts Light Rainfall Over Odisha Till April 15

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that light rainfall is likely in Odisha till April 15.

As per the latest weather bulletin, light rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Kandhamal, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj on April 12.

Similar weather condition is to prevail over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj on April 13, and at a few places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Rayagada on April 14.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nuapada, Bolangir, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Gajapati, and Ganjam on April 14.

Further light rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and at one or two places over the rest districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, and Nawarangpur on April 15.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri,

Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal,

Rayagada, and Koraput during the same period.