IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For These Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday predicted heavy rainfall activities in several parts of the State.

An ‘Orange Warning’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati in the next 24 hours.

“Yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over northwest & adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh Coasts persists,” said IMD.

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South Odisha and at many places over the districts of North Odisha.

Orange Warning (Be Prepared): 1 Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

Impact and Action Suggested: i) It may trigger landslides in vulnerable hilly areas. ii) It may cause temporary water logging and some damage of kaccha roads.