IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In Odisha As Low Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Parts of Odisha are likely to experience torrential rain for next three days as a low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and north Odisha and West Bengal coast on Sunday.

Regional Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar stated that the low-pressure area has formed under the influence of yesterday’s cyclonic circulation.

Fishermen have been strictly prohibited from venturing into the west-central and north Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast for two days as the sea condition is likely to remain rough for the next two days under the influence of low pressure.

Earlier, the IMD had issued an alert for thunderstorms and heavy spells of rain in several parts of Odisha in next three hours today.

As per the latest bulletin, the alert has been issued for the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Balasore, Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Khordha (including Bhubaneswar), Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur, Nuapada, and Bolangir.