IMD Predicts Heatwave Spell Over Some Interior Odisha Districts Till April 1

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that heatwave is very likely to prevail in some districts of interior Odisha till April 1.

According to the latest bulletin of IMD, the maximum temperature is very likely to rise gradually by 2 to 3 degrees during the next 2 days while it is very likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees at many places over the districts of interior Odisha during the next 3 to 4 days.

Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, and Bolangir on March 31.

A similar condition is to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Angul, and Kalahandi till April 1, IMD added.