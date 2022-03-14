IMD Predicts Heat Wave Conditions Over West Rajasthan, Interior Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heat wave conditions over West Rajasthan and interior Odisha.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert with a warning of a heat wave in north Konkan, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad for the next two days.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, heat Wave Conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Saurashtra-Kutch on 13th & 14th March and over West Rajasthan and interior Odisha on 16th & 17th March, 2022.

Rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over Interior Gujarat & Interior Maharashtra during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

Rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over most parts of Northwest & Central India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over most parts of East India during next 4-5 days.

No significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country.