IMD Predicts Fresh Spells Of Rains In Odisha From 23rd Aug

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here predicts fresh spells of rains in some districts of Coastals and South Interior Odisha from 23rd August for a period of two days.

As per the mid-day bulletin of Bhubaneswar Met Centre, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha from 8.30 am of 23rd Aug up to 8.30 am of 24th Aug.

Yellow Warning: Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Balasore.

Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Balasore. Thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Interior Odisha, Gajapati, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Angul and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha from 8.30 am of 24th Aug up to 8.30 am of 25th Aug.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Angul, Dhenkanal.

Farmers’ weather bulletin (for the next 24 hours):