IMD Predicts Fresh Low Pressure Over North BoB; More Rains On The Cards For Odisha Amid Deluge

Bhubaneswar: While several districts are reeling under the heavy floods situation in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted fresh spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall from Thursday onwards for the next five days.

“The cyclonic circulation over south Myanmar & neighbourhood extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal around 19th August 2022,” said the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in its evening weather bulletin on Wednesday.

Check IMD’s Forecast for the next five days:-

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.08.2022)

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur in most places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh.

DAY-3 (VALID FROM 0830 Hrs IST Of 19.08.2022 Up To 0830 Hrs IST OF 20.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur in most places over the districts of Odisha.

Orange Warning(Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Jajpur, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh.

Impacts & action suggested:

Water logging in low-lying areas, inundation of agricultural fields, and Mudslides/landslides in vulnerable hilly areas. Water logging in underpass roads and occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas. Keep arrangements for drainage of excess water from inundated agriculture fields. Postponed fertilizer/chemicals application in the agricultural field.



Yellow Warning( Be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

Orange Warning(Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi.

Impacts & action suggested:

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Keonjhar.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 22.08.2022).