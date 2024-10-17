Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea by October 20, leading to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Central Bay of Bengal by October 22.

“A fresh upper air cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea around 20 October. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Central Bay of Bengal around October 22, thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further,” the IMD’s press release stated.

IMD, Director, Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty said, “There are chances of rainfall in a few Odisha districts under the influence of the low pressure during October 23 and 24.”

Similarly, weather expert Sarat Sahu said, “The fresh upper air cyclonic circulation is moving fast and is very close to making landfall either in Odisha, West Bengal, or Bangladesh on October 23 or 24. By the time it makes landfall, it will turn into a deep depression or marginal cyclone.”

“Under the impact, there are chances of rainfall in coastal districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Dhenkanal,” he added.

