IMD predicts drop in minimum temp in Odisha by 3 to 4 degree C

Bhubaneswar: Get ready to experience the winter chill as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted a considerable drop in the minimum temperature across Odisha in the coming days.

As per the IMD, there will be no significant drop in the night or minimum temperature in the 24 hours. However, the mercury is likely to drop by at least 3 to 4 degree Celsius after that in several parts of the state.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.10.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 07.11.2023)

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.11.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 08.11.2023)

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri.