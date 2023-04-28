IMD Predicts Above-Normal Heat Wave Days During May In Several States Including Odisha

New Delhi: Above-normal heat wave days are expected over most parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, east Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and coastal Gujarat during May 2023, informed India Meteorological Department in its monthly outlook today.

Monthly maximum temperatures for May 2023 are expected to be above normal over east-central and east India and some parts of Northeast and peninsular India. However, it is likely to be normal to below-normal over the northwest and west- central India.

Most parts of the country are expected to experience normal to below normal minimum temperatures except some parts of northwest and east India where above normal minimum temperatures are likely in some areas.

Rainfall averaged over the country in May 2023 is most likely to be normal (91- 109% of LPA). Normal to above-normal rainfall is expected over northwest India, many parts of west-central India and northern part of Peninsular India. However, below-normal rainfall is likely in most parts of northeast India, many parts of east- central India and south peninsular India, the IMD said.