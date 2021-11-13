IMD Issues Yellow Warning, Rainfall Likely In Several Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department has predicted Light to moderate rainfall likely in several Odisha districts.

Reportedly, Light to moderate rainfall likely to affect Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Bhadrak & Keonjhar under the effect of low pressure.

On the other hand, a yellow warning has been issued to 11 districts.

As per IMD, the system is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on November 15, 2021.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 12.11.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 13.11.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of south coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Rayagada and at a few places over the districts of Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, at one or two places over the district of north coastal Odisha, Boudh, Nuapada, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri and Bolangir.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.11.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.11.2021)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 14.11.2021up to 0830 hrs IST of 15.11.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of south interior Odisha and at one or two places over the district of coastal Odisha.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.11.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.11.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at few places over the districts of south coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the district of south interior Odisha, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.