IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Thunderstorm, Lightning For Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s regional centre informed that several parts of the State are very likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning over the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, thunderstorm with lighting is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda and Puri.

This apart, hailstorm is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal, the IMD stated.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha, and at a few places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, and at one or two places over South Interior Odisha, during the next 24 hours, the IMD added.