Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with lightning in three districts of Odisha. A yellow warning in this regard has been issued for the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara within the next three hours.

The IMD Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar has also advised people to watch the weather and move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.

On Saturday, the IMD informed us that the low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal had become less marked. However, the associated cyclonic circulation lies over northern parts of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood.

“The southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Maharashtra and most parts of North Arabian Sea on October 5. The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon now passes through Nautanwa, Sultanpur,Panna, Narmadapuram, Khargaon,” said IMD.

