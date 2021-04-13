IMD Issues Yellow Warning For These Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued thunderstorm and rain alert for several districts of Odisha.

While 13 districts of Odisha-Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak are likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershower over the next 24 hours, the IMD has issued a ‘Yellow Warning’ for the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj predicting thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places in these districts over the next 24 hours.

Further, in Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood the sky will be partly cloudy with the possibility of moderate rain/thunderstorm, read the bulletin.

The IMD bulletin said that there will be no large change in Maximum temperature (Day temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days.

Here is the complete weather outlook:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 13.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj. The IMD has issued ‘Yellow Warning’ for these districts.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 14.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 15.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Nuapada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

1.Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nuapada. 2.Heavy rain likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur. The IMD has issued ‘Yellow Warning’ for these districts.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.The IMD has issued ‘Yellow Warning for these districts.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.