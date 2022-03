IMD Issues Yellow Warning For These Odisha Districts; Check Here

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ warning for thunderstorms and lightning over several parts of Odisha today.

As per the IMD forecast, few parts of the district received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours.

A yellow warning has been issued to Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati districts in the next 24 hours.