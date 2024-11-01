Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, predicting intense rainfall over the next three hours.

The warning, issued early this morning, forecasts heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in various parts of the cities.

According to IMD officials, the intense spells of rain are expected to bring relief from post-Diwali air pollution but may also cause temporary disruptions.

The affected districts include parts of Khordha (including Bhubaneswar) and Cuttack, with additional warnings for Jajpur and Dhenkanal.

IMD scientist Umashankar Das emphasized the importance of caution during this period, especially in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging.

The weather agency has also forecast light to moderate rain in other parts of Odisha, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, and several other districts. However, dry weather is expected to prevail from November 3 onwards.