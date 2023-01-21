Dense Fog Alert
IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Dense Fog In 10 Odisha Dists

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued a ‘yellow warning’ for dense fog in different parts of the state tomorrow.

The alert has been sounded for Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Rayagada and Koraput districts.

As per IMD’s latest forecast, that there will be no large change in the minimum temperature (Night Temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next five days. However, several parts of the state will experience dense fog during night and early morning hours for the next couple of days.

