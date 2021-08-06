IMD Issues ‘Yellow Alert’ For 16 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here today predicted light to moderate rainfall across the state till Saturday and also issued yellow warning for 16 districts of the State within the next two days.

As per the IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Kandhamal, IMD said in its bulletin.