IMD Issues ‘Yellow Alert’ For 14 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, informed the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre today.

Besides, a yellow alert has been issued for 14 districts of the State. The alert has been sounded for Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore.

The IMD has also issued heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj and Balasore.