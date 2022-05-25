IMD Issues Thunderstorm, Yellow Alert For 15 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning to fifteen districts with a forecast of thunderstorms with lightning and light rainfall.

According to the weather department, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj districts.

The warning has been issued from 8.30 am on May 25 till 8.30 am on May 26, added reports.

Earlier on Sunday, heavy rains lashed many parts of the state due to the effects of the western disturbances in the last 36 hours. Balangir has recorded a maximum of 64 mm of rainfall.