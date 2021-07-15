IMD Issues Thunderstorm With Lightning Alert For 9 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: A yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for nine districts of Odisha.

As per the IMD, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Ganjam and Gajapati.

These districts are very likely to experience lightning and thunderstorm accompanied by light downpours till 11:15 AM.

People in these districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly to move safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.