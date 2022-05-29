Thunderstorm & Rainfall
StateHeadline

IMD Issues Thunderstorm & Rainfall Alert For Several Odisha Dists Today

By Pragativadi News Service
65

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has forecasted thunderstorm and rainfall activity for several districts of Odisha.

According to Met officials, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha, it added.

Pragativadi News Service 4311 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking