IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert In Nine Odisha Dists Today

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s regional centre on Friday informed that light to moderate rain or thunderstorm with lightning is very likely at several places in Odisha today.

The denizens of the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar will also get relief from the scorching heat as the Met department also issued thunderstorm and lightning alerts for these places.

As per the India Meteorological Department, the districts to be affected are Cuttack, Khurdha, Boudh, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Kandhamal.

The IMD also advised people to keep a watch on the weather and move to safer places accordingly to protect from a lightning strike.